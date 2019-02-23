#MeToo Oscars: What's changed?
The 2018 Oscars directly addressed the #MeToo movement against sexual assault, misconduct and inequality in Hollywood and beyond.

Many believed the culture had shifted dramatically and that a record number of female filmmakers would emerge from the movement.

A year on, what's actually changed?

