Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard E Grant enjoys the Oscar ride
The 61 year-old actor has been nominated for his role in Will You Ever Forgive Me, but believes Green Book star and Bafta winner Mahershala Ali will beat him to the award.
Grant, who will be seen later this year in the new Star Wars movie, says he has been "really enjoying the ride" of the Oscar race.
-
24 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window