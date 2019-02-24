Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glenn Close's Spirit Awards doggy date
Actress Glenn Close was accompanied by her beloved pet as she attended the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Close, who is also in the running for an Oscar, took Pip on stage as she picked up the prize for best female lead.
24 Feb 2019
