Spike Lee: Green Book 'not my cup of tea'
Peter Farrelly's Green Book beat Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman to Best Picture at the Oscars.

Speaking to the BBC after the ceremony, Mr Lee explained why he didn't like the film that beat him to the top spot.

  • 25 Feb 2019
