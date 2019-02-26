Alan Partridge is back on our screens, AHAAAAA
Steve Coogan brings Alan Partridge back to the BBC

Actor Steve Coogan has reprised the character first introduced to BBC audiences 25 years ago.

This Time with Alan Partridge sees the comedy character filling in on a One Show-style magazine programme.

Written by Steve Coogan and Neil and Rob Gibbons, the team behind 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, it has been hailed as a "magnificent return".

