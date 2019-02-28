Ricky Gervais: 'Dogs will save humanity'
Ricky Gervais has told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake that he got emotional saying goodbye to the dog which stars in his new comedy.

After Life, which will air on Netflix on 8 March 2019, stars Gervais as a man who decides that life without his late wife is meaningless.

