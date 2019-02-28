Tan France: Why I don't knock fast fashion
Tan France has explained to BBC Radio 5 Live why he doesn't criticise 'fast fashion'.

France is the fashion expert on Netflix series Queer Eye.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Laura Whitmore that you can dress in a sustainable way, but said he understood why people chose to buy cheaper clothes.

