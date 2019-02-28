Film-makers gather for Independent Spirit

Media player
The Independent Spirit Awards which honour excellence in independent cinema were held last Saturday on Santa Monica Beach.
To qualify a film’s budget has to be less than $20m (£15m).
Director Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, based on a James Baldwin novel of the same name, took home the top prize.
Talking Movies’ Tristan Daley reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
28 Feb 2019
