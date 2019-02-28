Video

Two men have told the BBC they were abused hundreds of times by Michael Jackson, from the ages of seven and 10.

Wade Robson, 36, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the singer had sexually abused him from the age of seven and tried to rape him when he was 14.

James Safechuck, 40, told the programme Jackson had sexually abused him "from the age of 10 until around 14".

Jackson's family say there's "not one piece of evidence" to prove the claims.

