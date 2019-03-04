The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dies age 49

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prodigy singer Keith Flint dies age 49
The Prodigy singer Keith Flint has died aged 49. Flint was famed for his vocals on hits like Firestarter and Breathe.
The band had just returned from a tour of Australia.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window