Actor Luke Perry dies aged 52
US actor Luke Perry has died in California at the age of 52, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke.

He rose to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210 and had been starring as Fred Andrews on Riverdale.

  • 04 Mar 2019