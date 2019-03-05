Challenging filter bubbles and echo chambers

Media player
Social media is it a force for good.
It’s often said that social media is one of the primary causes of social divisions today - but could it be that actually it’s also a force for good. The BBC has launched a new season called Crossing Divides, examining the causes of polarisation and fragmentation in the 21st Century. Media editor Amol Rajan has been looking at the link between digital media and social divides in Britain today.
05 Mar 2019
