In his first TV interview since being granted $100,000 (£76,000) bail in Chicago, singer R. Kelly emotionally claimed he was innocent of charges of sexual abuse.

On the CBS This Morning programme, he insisted that he was not guilty of 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four women, three of whom were minors at the time.

The singer has faced decades of sexual abuse claims without being convicted, and has denied all previous allegations.