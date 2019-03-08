‘Success doesn’t absolve you of your past’

Video

Stephen Manderson, better known as the rapper Professor Green, has said that the success of his music career did not put an end to the mental health problems he had experienced since early childhood.

“I had this idea that if I became successful in music that I would be absolved of everything that ever hurt me in my entire life,” he told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

Success does not stop you from having good and bad days, Mr Manderson explained.

Watch the full interview on Monday 11 March 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel or afterwards on BBC iPlayer (UK only)

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.