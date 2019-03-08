How do you deal with social media trolls?
They're some of the UK's most influential women, but they still face abuse online.

Writer Chidera Eggerue, model and activist Charli Howard, and Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, along with other attendees at Stylist's Remarkable Women Awards, share some of the worst comments they've received - and some tips on how to deal with it.

