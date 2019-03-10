Fleabag star's fear of being a 'bad feminist'

Media player
Fleabag star speaks about her fear of being a 'bad feminist'
The star of TV show Fleabag has spoken of her fear of being a "bad feminist".
Phoebe Waller-Bridge told the BBC's Andrew Marr there were "so many potholes in the road" for people with feminist values.
10 Mar 2019
