Listen: The 'first' demo of Bowie's Starman
A demo believed to be the first recording of David Bowie's hit song Starman is being put up for auction.

The 1971 tape had been packed away in a box and "totally forgotten about" for almost 50 years.

  • 10 Mar 2019