Brexit: Who's targeting you on Facebook?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook Brexit ads: How to check who's targeting you
Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been spent on Brexit ads on Facebook in the past few months from both sides of the debate. Sam Jeffers from "Who Targets Me" shows Amol Rajan how to check which groups are behind the thousands of targeted ads that appear in Facebook feeds.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47524228/facebook-brexit-ads-how-to-check-who-s-targeting-youRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window