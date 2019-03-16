'Making history' as female rappers
The Queens of Art tour, which travels across eight UK cities and towns, claims to be the first UK tour to feature a female line-up of rappers, musicians and DJs for every date.

So what is it like to be a woman working on the scene today? And what goes into putting on a tour?

Video journalist Aisha Doherty

