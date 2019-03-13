Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I designed Janelle Monae's world famous vagina pants'
Duran Lantink created musician Janelle Monae's vagina trousers which quickly became an internet sensation.
The designer made the outfit for the singer's 'Pynk' music video.
He told BBC Minute the inspiration for the trouser was "empowerment of women" and "equal rights".
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47543231/i-designed-janelle-monae-s-world-famous-vagina-pantsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window