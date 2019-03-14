Media player
Director Jordan Peele on his new horror film Us
One of the most eagerly awaited films of this year, Us, is released on 22 March.
It is the latest work from the Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele whose satirical horror film Get Out became a cultural phenomenon two years ago.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports from the world premiere of Us at the SXSW film festival.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
14 Mar 2019
