Jordan Peele on his new horror film Us
Director Jordan Peele on his new horror film Us

One of the most eagerly awaited films of this year, Us, is released on 22 March.

It is the latest work from the Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele whose satirical horror film Get Out became a cultural phenomenon two years ago.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports from the world premiere of Us at the SXSW film festival.

  • 14 Mar 2019
