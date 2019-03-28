Hugh Jackman on how to perfect a posh accent

Media player
The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman talks about his latest role on the big screen.
The Australian star, who plays a charismatic British explorer in upcoming animation film Missing Link, reveals all about his English roots, his upcoming world tour and… elevenses.
28 Mar 2019
