A black Bond? We asked 'M'...

Ralph Fiennes is an Oscar nominated actor, well known for roles in blockbusters including the James Bond and Harry Potter films, as well as his acclaimed stage career.

He spoke to Newsnight's Culture Editor Stephen Smith about political correctness, the tight security around the making of a Bond film, and whether there could ever be a black or female Bond.

