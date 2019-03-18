'I wish Mike Thalassitis had picked up the phone'
Eden Blackman, who appeared with Mike Thalassitis on Celebs Go Dating, pays tribute to the Love Island star, who has died aged 26.

For help and support, visit bbc.co.uk/actionline.

