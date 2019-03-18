See the UK's 'largest' cast bronze sculpture
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

See the UK's largest bronze sculpture

A huge bronze sculpture, believed to be the largest in the UK, has arrived outside the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.

The 10-tonne sculpture of an actor rehearsing at the theatre is called Messenger and was designed by the artist Joseph Hillier.

John Maguire got a closer look.

  • 18 Mar 2019