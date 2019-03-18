Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
See the UK's largest bronze sculpture
A huge bronze sculpture, believed to be the largest in the UK, has arrived outside the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.
The 10-tonne sculpture of an actor rehearsing at the theatre is called Messenger and was designed by the artist Joseph Hillier.
John Maguire got a closer look.
-
18 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47616709/watch-the-uk-s-largest-bronze-sculpture-arrive-in-devonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window