Killing Eve star: I'll never get a role like this again

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer talks about the new series and why she loves Villanelle.
The release of the new series of Killing Eve is just around the corner.
The BBC spoke to its star Jodie Comer about why she may never get a role like Villanelle again and her surprise at the show's popularity.
20 Mar 2019
