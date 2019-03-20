Media player
Ex-Gogglebox star: 'It makes you feel like a failure'
Former Gogglebox star Chris Ashby-Steed tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme a lack of aftercare for stars of some reality TV shows is an "industry-wide failing".
It comes after the deaths of two former Love Island contestants, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.
20 Mar 2019
