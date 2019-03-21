Film follows artists with sight loss
Video

Vision Portraits tells the stories of four artists with sight loss as they pursue their respective crafts.

The film premiered at SXSW 2019 and focuses on a film-maker, photographer, writer and dancer who each demonstrate how, despite their loss of vision, they manage to express themselves creatively.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

