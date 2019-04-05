Six (sassy) wives of Henry VIII
Video

Six (sassy) wives of Henry VIII

Six wives, one Olivier Award-nominated show.

Forget the dull history lessons at school, Six brings the Tudor times right up to date, earning it five Olivier awards.

We go behind the scenes at the Arts Theatre in London to meet the sassy women in King Henry VIII's life.

Producer: Claudia Redmond

Video journalist: Lorna Acquah

  • 05 Apr 2019
