Might this Nazi-stolen painting be returned?
Vase of Flowers is an 18th Century oil painting by the Dutch master Jan van Huysum, stolen by Nazi soldiers during the Second World War and thought to be still held by a Germany family.

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence has replaced the stolen painting with a copy, and the exact whereabouts of the original remains a mystery.

James Reynolds reports.

  • 25 Mar 2019
