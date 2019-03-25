Media player
Highlight of the 2017 Scott Walker Prom
Highlights from the Songs of Scott Walker Prom. From 60s icon as a Walker Brothers teen idol to the contemporary avant-garde, Scott Walker has influenced artists from David Bowie and Leonard Cohen to Goldfrapp.
25 Mar 2019
