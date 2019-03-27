Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pinch of Nom bloggers on their record-breaking book
A cookbook by the creators of the Pinch of Nom recipe blog has smashed the record for the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book.
It sold 210,506 copies in its first three days on sale.
"We went to our local weight loss group and we came away kind of shocked that people just didn't know how to cook," creator Kay Featherstone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett.
-
27 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47725440/pinch-of-nom-bloggers-on-their-record-breaking-bookRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window