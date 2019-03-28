R. Kelly accuser: 'I'm not ashamed any more'
R. Kelly accuser Lanita Carter: 'I'm not ashamed any more'

One of the anonymous accusers in the sex abuse case against R. Kelly has spoken publicly for the first time.

Lanita Carter, who was once Kelly's hairdresser, claims the R&B star tried to force her into oral sex in 2003.

Kelly has consistently denied all the charges against him.

  • 28 Mar 2019
