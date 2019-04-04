Media player
Sakawa director on Ghana dating scams
A new film called Sakawa goes inside the undercover world of internet dating site scams operated from Ghana. It looks at the young men and women drawn to the deceit which also involves reliance on voodoo.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook speaks to the director, Ben Asamoah, about the film.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
04 Apr 2019
