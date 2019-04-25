Media player
How an anxious teen and an ex-YouTuber made an indie box office hit
According to director, writer and ex-YouTube star Bo Burnham, his debut feature Eighth Grade is "really intense", despite not much happening.
The film follows 13-year-old Kayla as she navigates social media and the last week of middle school.
It's already been a huge hit at the box office in the United States and with young audiences.
Bo and Eighth Grade actress Elsie Fisher explain why the film has resonated with teenagers.
Video Journalist: Alex Stanger
25 Apr 2019
