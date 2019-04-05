Auschwitz: 'Books helped forget reality'

Video

An Auschwitz survivor tells Today that reading books "helped to forget reality", and teachers would borrow her books "to make their last weeks as pleasant as possible".

Dita Kraus was 14 when she was entrusted with the task of looking after books that had been smuggled into the concentration camp.

Her story has been published in a new book, The Librarian of Auschwitz, and she spoke to the BBC's arts correspondent Rebecca Jones ahead of its publication.