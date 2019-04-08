'I never felt comfortable in my body'

Video

Nate Ethan Watson, who believes he is the UK's first openly transgender grime artist, says he first understood he was "meant to be a boy" aged four.

But when he told his friends, other children overheard him and he received abuse and wanted the ground to "swallow me up".

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.