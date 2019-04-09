Fleabag stars answer fan theories
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fleabag stars answer fan theories

Sian Clifford and Bill Paterson respond to online speculation about the Fleabag finale.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Apr 2019