Avengers has been 'a crazy ride'
Stars of Avengers: Endgame have been speaking to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba about the film's following - and the challenges of keeping it spoiler-free.

Scarlett Johansson, who takes on the Black Widow role, said its success had exceeded expectations.

  • 11 Apr 2019
