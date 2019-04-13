GoT actor: 'We’ve never been people pleasers’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Game of Thrones actor: 'We've never been people pleasers'

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, has told BBC Radio 5 Live that not everyone will be happy with the ending.

Speaking to the Must Watch podcast ahead of the release of the eighth and final season, the actor said: "We’ve never been people pleasers."

Click here to subscribe to the Must Watch podcast.

  • 13 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Game of Thrones: How to speak Dothraki