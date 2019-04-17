Video

Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has exclusively revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live that he's involved in a popular parody Instagram account that spoofs 90s and 00s celebrities.

The @paul_danan_official / Dananagram channel posts retro photos of celebrities - allegedly from Danan's old camera - and has more than 70,000 followers. Although the joke descriptions are written in his name, until recently Danan had nothing to do with the account.

The actor told Nihal Arthanayake he now approves everything on Dananagram, after contacting the account's three creators.