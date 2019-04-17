Orchestra arrangement was 'new and unexpected'
The Royal Opera House has lost its appeal over the life-changing hearing damage caused to a viola player at a rehearsal of Wagner's Die Walkure.

The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that the ROH failed to take reasonable steps to protect Christopher Goldscheider during the 2012 rehearsal.

Chris Fry, the solicitor of Mr Goldscheider, explains how the orchestra arrangement led to his hearing damage.

