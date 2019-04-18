Media player
CBBC star Mya-Lecia Naylor dies age 16
Mya-Lecia, who appeared in CBBC shows Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, died on 7 April.
Tributes have been paid to the teenager.
18 Apr 2019
