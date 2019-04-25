Video

Director, writer and ex-YouTube star Bo Burnham says his debut feature Eighth Grade is 'really intense' despite not much happening.

The movie follows 13-year-old Kayla as she navigates social media and the last week of middle school.

It's already been a huge hit in the States at the box office and with young audiences.

Bo and Eighth Grade actress Elsie Fisher explain why the film has resonated with teenagers, from the Los Angeles headquarters of Sony Pictures.

Video Journalist: Alex Stanger

