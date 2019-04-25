New York's Tribeca Film Festival underway

Media player
New York's Tribeca Film Festival gets underway
The Tribeca Film Festival, co-founded by Robert De Niro, has got underway in New York.
Some 100 features will be screened over the next 12 days.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook has been looking at some of the highlights.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
25 Apr 2019
