Bad behaviour encouraged at theatre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baby-friendly theatre performance of Emilia

Theatre audiences are usually asked to observe a certain level of etiquette – certainly no loud crying or burping.

Well the Vaudeville theatre in London played host to a special showing of Emilia - where all the rules were thrown out.

It is a pilot project they hope will roll out to other theatres in the future.

Producer: Claudia Redmond Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen.

  • 28 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Six (sassy) wives of Henry VIII