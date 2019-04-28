Bad behaviour encouraged at theatre

Media player
Theatre audiences are usually asked to observe a certain level of etiquette – certainly no loud crying or burping.
Well the Vaudeville theatre in London played host to a special showing of Emilia - where all the rules were thrown out.
It is a pilot project they hope will roll out to other theatres in the future.
Producer: Claudia Redmond Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen.
28 Apr 2019
