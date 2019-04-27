Video

Props, costumes and production designs are just some of the items on display in a new exhibition at the Design Museum on the work of Stanley Kubrick.

Classic pieces from films such as The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Full Metal Jacket will be on display.

Malcolm McDowell, who starred in Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, has been to visit a "futuristic" car that appeared in the movie – alongside the BBC's Will Gompertz.