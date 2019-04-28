Bad behaviour encouraged at theatre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baby-friendly theatre

Theatre audiences are usually asked to observe a certain level of etiquette - certainly no loud crying or burping.

Well the Vaudeville theatre in London played host to a special showing of Emilia - where all the rules were thrown out.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Apr 2019