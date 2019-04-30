Working with Del Boy and Don Quixote

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man of La Mancha: Nicholas Lyndhurst on new role
Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst has joined the new revival of Man of La Mancha at the Coliseum in the West End.
He spoke to BBC Breakfast about his new "astoundingly famous" co-star, Frasier's Kelsey Grammer.
-
30 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48104677/man-of-la-mancha-nicholas-lyndhurst-on-new-roleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window