Elvish spoken on Tolkien red carpet

Elvish spoken at premiere ofTolkien film
Actor Nicholas Hoult, who plays the writer of The Lord of the Rings novels in the film Tolkien, has displayed his grasp of the Elvish language at the premiere.
The film, which also stars Lily Collins, recounts the life of the young J.R.R Tolkien, who created languages for his fiction.
30 Apr 2019
